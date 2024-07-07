Baz is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

Baz will make a second straight turn through the Tampa Bay rotation as he continues to fill the spot that belonged to Aaron Civale, who was traded to the Brewers last week. After being called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday to make his first start for the Rays since July 10, 2022, Baz struck out six while allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings in a loss to the Rangers. Though he maintains a hold on a rotation spot for now, Baz could still be at some risk of losing out on a starting role once Jeffrey Springs (elbow) eventually returns from the 60-day injured list.