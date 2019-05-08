Baz was assigned to Low-A Bowling Green on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz has yet to make his 2019 debut while spending the past month at extended spring training. The decision wasn't the result of any concern about Baz's health but rather one designed to limit the young right-hander's innings count. He topped out at 52.1 innings between rookie and short-season ball in 2018 and should push close to 100 in 2019 if he avoids any setbacks over the next few months.

