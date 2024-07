Baz was scratched from his start with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz was removed from his outing in order to be available as a depth option for the Rays in case the team needs to play a doubleheader Wednesday or Thursday against the Royals as inclement is expected in Kansas City. Fantasy managers can rest easy as the right-hander is perfectly healthy, boasting a 4.12 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 over 39.1 innings in 10 starts with Durham this season.