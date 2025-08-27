Baz (8-11) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings as the Rays fell 3-0 to the Guardians. He struck out seven.

The right-hander produced his first quality start since July 12 on 92 pitches (62 strikes), but Baz got no run support to remain winless over his last 10 trips to the mound. During that span, he's gone 0-8 with a 6.58 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB over 53.1 innings. Baz will try to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.