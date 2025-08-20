Baz (8-10) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out three.

Baz got off to a disastrous beginning, watching Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton lift three straight home runs in the opening inning, and things didn't get better for the hurler thereafter. The right-hander served up a career-high five homers Tuesday, and he threw a season-low three innings as well as 65 pitches before his night came to a close. Baz has a 6.85 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 57:17 K:BB across 47.1 innings since the beginning of July, therefore he'll be tough to trust in next week's scheduled start in Cleveland.