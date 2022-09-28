Baz (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery in Dallas on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
As anticipated, Baz's surgery involved nothing more complex than the traditional UCL repair, but the timeline associated with the procedure means that Baz will be sidelined through the 2023 season. He could be ready to resume facing hitters by the second half of next season, which should put him on track to enter 2024 spring training at full health and ready to reclaim a spot in the Tampa Bay rotation. Baz made just six starts this season due to right elbow issues that weren't permanently resolved by the arthroscopic procedure he underwent in late March.