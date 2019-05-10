Walls has gone 4-for-10 with a home run, five RBI and two strikeouts in three games for High-A Charlotte since his return from the injured list.

A quadriceps injury delayed Walls' start to the season, and he only made it through four games upon his return in April before he was right back on the shelf. Thankfully, with the way he's been swinging the bat in recent days, the 22-year-old now seems to be healthy and back to full strength. He projects as a utility infielder long term.