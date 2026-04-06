Rays' Taylor Walls: Returns from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays activated Walls (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Walls got a late start to the season due to a right oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing in some extended spring training contests. The slick-fielding Walls should take over as the Rays' primary shortstop, though the club will want to give Ben Williamson some reps at the position as well.
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