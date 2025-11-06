The Rays exercised Walls' (sports hernia) $2.45 million option for 2026 and added a $3.1 million club option for 2027 on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The new deal covers Walls' remaining years of arbitration eligibility, if the 2027 option is picked up. Walls is a career .195/.286/.298 hitter over parts of five major-league seasons but is regarded as a plus defender. He could compete for the starting shortstop job next season with Carson Williams but could ultimately settle into a utility infielder role. Walls is recovering from sports hernia surgery but is expected to be ready for spring training.