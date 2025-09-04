Rays manager Kevin Cash announced Thursday that Walls will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a sports hernia surgical procedure, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Walls had been out since Aug. 9 with a left groin strain and saw a specialist Wednesday after still feeling discomfort, which ultimately led to him getting the surgery. With his season now done, the 29-year-old finished his fifth year in the majors with a career high .220 batting average across 317 plate appearances.