The Rays have selected Harrison with the 156th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound high school righty from Florida, Harrison doesn't turn 18 until August. He has a low-90s fastball and can touch 95 mph, and there could be more velocity coming in the next few years. Harrison's slider and changeup show promise, but it will be a long developmental road.