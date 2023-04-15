site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Trevor Kelley: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Kelley was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Durham, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Kelley will join the Rays' bullpen Saturday in place of Ryan Thompson, who has landed on the injured list with a lat strain.
