Alexander (lat) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While he was with the Tigers last season, Alexander didn't make any appearances after July 2 due to a left lat strain, but he's seemingly entering his first Rays camp with few restrictions, if any, as he was throwing Wednesday alongside the team's other healthy relievers. The lefty turned in an unremarkable 4.50 ERA in 44 appearances with Detroit in 2023, but he had stronger underlying metrics (3.66 xERA, 3.48 SIERA, career-best 21.5 K-BB%). The Rays claimed him off waivers in November after the Tigers non-tendered him and are hoping that he can serve as a reliable multi-inning option out of the bullpen.