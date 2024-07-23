The Rays are expected to recall Alexander from Triple-A Durham prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays and have him serve as a bulk reliever, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Shawn Armstrong is slated to open the game for Tampa Bay, but he's likely to be limited to one or two innings before handing the ball over to Alexander. The 30-year-old southpaw is back with the big club for the first time since late May, as he was demoted to Durham after turning in a 6.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB in 56.2 innings with the Rays. With Jeffrey Springs (elbow) closing in on a return from the 60-day injured list, Alexander likely won't be in line for an extended stay in the Tampa Bay rotation.