Alexander is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies in Denver.

Alexander made his first two appearances of the season out of the Milwaukee rotation but was needed for a start last week in the wake of Aaron Civale's (hamstring) move to the injured list. The Brewers have since placed Nestor Cortes (elbow) on the IL and have acquired Quinn Priester to address their dwindling starting depth, but Alexander looks like he'll be sticking in the rotation for now over Elvin Rodriguez, who will presumably head to the bullpen this week after yielding 11 earned runs in nine innings over his two starts. Alexander earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out six over 5.2 scoreless innings last Friday in a win over the Reds, but he'll get a tougher draw Wednesday while pitching at altitude in hitter-friendly Coors Field.