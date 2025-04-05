Alexander (1-0) collected the win Friday, walking three and striking out six over 5.2 scoreless, no-hit innings in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Pressed into starting duty for Milwaukee's injury-ravaged pitching staff, Alexander baffled Cincinnati hitters over 83 pitches (50 strikes) as he fell just shy of recording his first quality start since May 17 of last season. The veteran lefty likely earned himself another turn or two through the rotation with this performance, but his reward for Friday's effort is that he lines up for a road outing at Coors Field next week. Through nine innings to begin the season, Alexander sports a 2.00 ERA and 9:5 K:BB.