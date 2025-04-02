Alexander is likely to start Friday against the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are holding off announcing a probable pitcher for the game, likely because Alexander may be needed in relief before then. However, Alexander threw a bullpen session Wednesday, which points to him taking the ball Friday if he's not needed in relief Wednesday against the Royals or Thursday against the Reds. Alexander has made two relief appearances this season, most recently throwing 2.1 innings and 47 pitches Sunday, so the lefty is unlikely to be able to handle a full starter's workload Friday.