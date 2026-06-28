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Rays' Victor Mesa: Claiming fourth straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mesa will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Though he appeared to be at risk of seeing a steep reduction in playing time after Jonny DeLuca returned from the injured list June 19, Mesa seems to be holding steady as a strong-side platoon player in the Tampa Bay outfield. Mesa will be included in the starting nine for a fourth straight matchup versus a right-hander (Merrill Kelly) after going 3-for-10 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs in the previous three contests.

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