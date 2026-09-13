Mesa went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-4 win over the Astros.

Mesa was a thorn in the Astros' side from the cleanup spot, falling a homer short of the cycle and scoring each time he reached base. The 25-year-old has hit safely in nine straight games, and he owns a ridiculous 1.300 OPS with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and three steals through 12 September contests. For the season, he's slashing .261/.330/.518 with 13 homers, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 223 plate appearances.