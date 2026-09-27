Mesa went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Phillies.

Mesa drove in a run on a single in the fifth inning before lacing an RBI double in the sixth. It was the 25-year-old's first career four-hit performance, and he's hitting .333 with 10 extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 17 runs scored over 22 September games. Overall, he's slashing .260/.328/.502 with 14 homers, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored and nine steals across his first 258 major-league plate appearances.