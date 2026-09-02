Mesa went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

With Jonny DeLuca getting the nod in center field against southpaw Sean Manaea and Ryan Vilade manning first base in place of Jonathan Aranda, Mesa was the last man standing on the right field depth chart. He made only his second start of the season against a same-handed pitcher and came through with a surprisingly productive effort, tying his season high in hits and crossing the plate in the third and eighth innings. It was Mesa's first game action since Aug. 18 due to a hamstring strain, but he may be able to escape getting pigeon-holed as a platoon player if he keeps it up -- over 48 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching, the 24-year-old has a .302/.348/.465 slash line and just a 14.6 percent strikeout rate.