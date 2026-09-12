Mesa went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Mesa got the Rays on the board with a solo shot in the fifth inning before adding a stolen base in the seventh. The 25-year-old is now riding a modest seven-game hitting streak, delivering three homers, six RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .250/.316/.500 with 13 long balls, 28 RBI, 28 runs scored and nine steals across 214 plate appearances.