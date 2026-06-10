Rays' Victor Mesa: Idle again Wednesday

Mesa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The left-handed-hitting Mesa will remain on the bench for the third time in as many days while the Rays have faced off against left-handed starting pitchers in all three games of their series with the Red Sox. The Rays will go with Austin Slater in right field in place of Mesa, who is batting just .176 with one home run, three RBI and four runs in 12 games for Tampa Bay since being promoted from Triple-A Durham on May 24.