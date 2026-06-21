Rays' Victor Mesa: Idle against lefty

Mesa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Mesa will hit the bench for the second time in the series, with his absence from the lineup Sunday coming while the Nationals send southpaw Andrew Alvarez to the hill. The 24-year-old outfielder could struggle to find consistent playing time versus righties as well, after the Rays brought Jonny DeLuca back from the injured list Friday. Despite logging just nine of his 55 plate appearances against same-handed pitching since his May 24 call-up from Triple-A Durham, Mesa is slashing just .174/.296/.304 with two home runs, sevens runs and five RBI.