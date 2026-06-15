Rays' Victor Mesa: Launches two-run homer in win

Mesa went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Mesa extended the Rays' lead to 8-3 with a 107.1 mph, two-run shot as part of a five-run eighth inning. Sunday marked the outfielder's first multi-hit effort of the season and his first homer since his season debut May 25. With most of his action coming against right-handed pitching, the 24-year-old is slashing .200/.319/.350 with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored across 48 plate appearances.