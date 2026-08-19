The Rays placed Mesa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left hamstring strain.

Mesa had missed out on three straight starts after experiencing tightness in the same hamstring before he made his return to the lineup for Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He was unable to finish out the game, however, as he aggravated the injury early in the contest and will now get some more extended time off to recover. The Rays haven't provided a timeline for Mesa's return, but given the recurring nature of the injury, he should be expected to miss more than the minimum 10 days. Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade will likely be the main beneficiaries of added playing time in right field in Mesa's absence.