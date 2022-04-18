Brujan hasn't appeared in a minor-league game since April 6 due to knee soreness but is expected to return soon, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brujan missed out on a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster and hasn't had the chance to make his case for playing time in the minors, as he appeared in just two games before being sidelined for nearly two weeks. Once healthy, he shouldn't be too far from a call-up, as he can play all over the diamond and hit .262/.345/.440 in 103 Triple-A games last season, though the fact that he wasn't on the Opening Day roster may mean it will take an injury ahead of him to open up a roster spot.