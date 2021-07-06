Brujan could be added to the Rays' active roster in the near future, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manuel Margot (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list after he left Monday's win over Cleveland, and Brujan is a strong candidate to take his spot on the 26-man roster. The Rays could wait to announce an official roster move since Tuesday's contest has been postponed, but the 23-year-old would be a versatile option for the major-league club if he's ultimately called up. Across 49 games at Triple-A Durham this year, Brujan has slashed .259/.344/.471 with nine homers, 37 runs, 29 RBI and 15 stolen bases.