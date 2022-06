Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Wander Franco recently making his return from the 10-day injured list, the Rays no longer have regular spots in the infield available for both Brujan and Taylor Walls. Brujan and Walls are thus likely to share time moving forward, with the latter getting the nod at the keystone in the series opener.