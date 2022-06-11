Brujan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Twins.
Getting the start in right field and batting fifth, Brujan ripped his first homer of the season to left in the seventh inning off Devin Smeltzer. The 24-year-old continues to see regular playing time in a utility role while Brandon Lowe (back) and Wander Franco (quadriceps) are on the shelf, but he hasn't exactly seized his opportunity -- Brujan has started 11 of the last 12 games but has only a .171/.225/.314 slash line to show for it.