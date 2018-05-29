Rays' Wilmer Font: Optimistic about recent mechanical adjustment
Font will return to pitching from the third-base side of the rubber after working from the first-base side during his forgettable Athletics stint, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Font already reported feeling much better during a Sunday bullpen session while readjusting to the style that helped win the Triple-A Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year award during his time in the Dodgers organization. The switch to the first-base side had come at the A's' request, but it led to disastrous results. Font generated a 12.71 ERA and allowed a whopping 10 home runs in 17 innings during his time in Oakland, but he'll look for a fresh start in Tampa, where he could potentially be used as either a starter or reliever.
