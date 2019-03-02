Rays' Wilmer Font: Ready for spring debut
Font (lat) will make his spring debut Saturday in a split-squad game against the Blue Jays, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.
The Rays have taken it easy with Font after his 2018 season was cut short by his lat injury, but he is now ready to see his first action of the spring. Font will get the start Saturday, but given that he will be pitching for the first time, it's highly unlikely he goes more than an inning or two.
