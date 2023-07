Diaz was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Marlins with left groin tightness, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

After extending to catch a throw to first base, Diaz was removed from the game in the third inning and walked off with a noticeable limp. He's now officially listed as day-to-day with a groin injury and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. The 31-year-old infielder is slashing .321/.387/.482 since July 1.