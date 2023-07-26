Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that the MRI results on Diaz's left groin were encouraging, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz didn't play in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins after exiting Tuesday's game with groin tightness. While it's not clear when he might be ready to return to the lineup, it does appear he will be able to avoid the injured list for the time being. Diaz dealt with a left groin issue earlier this season, as well, and didn't require an IL stint at that time.