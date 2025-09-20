Diaz went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Red Sox.

Diaz was strong in a losing effort, reaching base four times for the second time in three days and giving the Rays an early lead with a solo homer in the third inning. The 34-year-old has stayed red-hot in September, batting .429 with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, 13 runs scored and a 12:8 BB:K through 17 games. On the season, he's slashing .300/.365/.488 with 25 home runs, 82 RBI, 76 runs scored and three steals across a career-high 631 plate appearances.