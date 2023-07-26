Eflin was removed after four innings in his start Wednesday against the Marlins due to left knee discomfort, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. He gave up five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

Eflin's early exit initially appeared to a result of him being knocked around by the Miami offense, but Tampa Bay later relayed that an injury played a role in the right-hander being lifted after 53 pitches. The Rays will likely evaluate Eflin after the game and possibly even in send him in for an MRI before determining whether he'll be ready to make his next turn through the rotation. On a fortunate note for Eflin, it was an injury to his other knee that forced him to the injured list earlier this season, so he doesn't appear to be dealing with a related setback.