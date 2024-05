The Rays placed Eflin on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to May 19, with lower-back inflammation, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Eflin last pitched Saturday in Toronto, allowing four runs over six innings. It's not clear whether he developed the injury during that outing or another time, but either way he will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks. Ryan Pepiot (leg) is expected back from the IL this week and can slide into Eflin's rotation spot.