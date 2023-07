Eflin (knee) played catch without issue Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin was removed from his last start Wednesday against the Marlins due to left knee discomfort, but an MRI taken Thursday came up clean and he could potentially take the hill on normal rest next Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The 29-year-old boasts an 11-6 record, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 116:17 K:BB through 116.1 innings (20 starts) this season.