Bregman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 14-1 win over Houston.

Bregman has homered in back-to-back games against his former team, with Tuesday's long ball coming at the expense of Shawn Dubin. Bregman's now up to 16 home runs on the year. In his last eight games, Bregman is 11-for-28 (.393) with eight runs scored, six RBI and a 7:3 BB:K.