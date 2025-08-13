Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Homers again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 14-1 win over Houston.
Bregman has homered in back-to-back games against his former team, with Tuesday's long ball coming at the expense of Shawn Dubin. Bregman's now up to 16 home runs on the year. In his last eight games, Bregman is 11-for-28 (.393) with eight runs scored, six RBI and a 7:3 BB:K.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Goes deep in return to Houston•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Three hits in extra-inning loss•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: No longer starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Goes yard in second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Plays hero Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Getting night off•