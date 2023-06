Boston activated Verdugo from the bereavement list Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Verdugo missed a handful of games following the death of a family member. The 27-year-old outfielder had been on a heater at the dish prior to the absence, boasting a .340/.404/.495 batting line across his last 109 plate appearances dating back to late May. He returns Tuesday to an active 12-game hitting streak.