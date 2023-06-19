Verdugo went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader sweep over the Yankees before adding two more hits in the nightcap.

Verdugo now has hits in eight straight games, including four consecutive multi-hit performances. He's gone 21-for-62 (.339) with nine extra-base hits over his last 15 contests. The 27-year-old Verdugo is now slashing .300/.373/.459 with five homers, 49 runs scored, 27 RBI and three steals through 303 plate appearances this season.