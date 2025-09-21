Chapman earned the save Saturday against the Rays, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Chapman collected save No. 31 on the season, and he has successfully converted each of his last 14 save opportunities. The veteran southpaw is a candidate to bring home what would be second career American League Reliever of the Year Award, delivering a stellar 1.21 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 83:15 K:BB over 59.1 innings. Chapman has a 30-save season for the first time since 2021 and the ninth time in his career.