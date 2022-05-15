Davis will start Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Davis will open the game for Boston and could pitch multiple innings, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora, but he's pitched no more than two innings this season. This will be the left-hander's first MLB start and first start of any kind since 2016 at High-A Clearwater. He gets the nod over Tanner Houck, who opened the season in Boston's rotation but has mostly been used as a bulk-inning pitcher since missing a turn in Toronto due to his unvaccinated status. Houck also made one start, lasting just 2.2 innings (three runs) May 8, the last time he's pitched. He's rested enough to throw multiple innings Sunday following Davis.