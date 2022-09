Dalbec will be optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

McWilliams confirms that top prospect Triston Casas will join the club and adds that it will be Dalbec who loses his roster spot. Dalbec was once a top prospect himself, but he has struggled to a .211/.282/.362 line this year. He will now attempt to reset himself at Triple-A before potentially rejoining the club late in the season.