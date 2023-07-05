Dalbec was injured after being hit by a pitch in the area of his left hand/wrist last Thursday while playing for Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Dalbec was hit by the pitch in the first game of Thursday's double-header, then homered in the second game before the area began to swell. He has missed the five games since. WooSox manager Chad Tracy provided an update Tuesday to Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com, saying X-rays came back clean and the team is waiting on CT scan results. The manager is hopeful Dalbec will return this week.