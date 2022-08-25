Dalbec started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox were missing two middle infielders due to injury -- Xander Bogaerts (back) and Christian Arroyo (leg) -- so manager Alex Cora had to get creative. Enrique Hernandez moved from center field to second base, where has 218 games of experience during his career, and Dalbec made his first-ever start at shortstop. He's played a four innings there in the majors and three while in the minors, but Cora pointed out to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he's shifted to that spot while playing third base. Dalbec is unlikely a long-term solution if Bogaerts is forced to miss significant time.