Dalbec is taking reps in the outfield Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Defense has never been a strength for Dalbec, but adding outfield to the mix could increase his value as a utility option off the bench rather than being limited to the corner infield. The 28-year-old tallied just 53 plate appearances with the Red Sox last season but was a force offensively at Triple-A Worcester with 33 home runs, 17 steals and a .938 OPS.