Workman agreed to a one-year, $835,000 deal with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This was the second year Workman was an arbitration-eligible player, and he received a raise of $200,000. He returned from a lengthy Tommy John surgery in 2017, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 39.2 innings of relief work. It's unlikely that Workman will provide any sort of major fantasy impact, and appears destined to be a middle-relief option moving forward for Boston.