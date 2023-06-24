Bello introduced a cutter during Friday's 3-1 win over the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "I started working on the pitch this week," Bello said about the pitch he threw nine times.

Bello said he hadn't been able to control his slider the way he wanted to, so he tried out the cutter for the first time in a game situation. The 24-year-old right-hander adds the cutter to an arsenal that includes a four-seam and two-seam fastball along with a changeup and slider. Since allowing five runs over 2.2. innings in his first start of the season, Bello has been Boston's most consistent starter, posting a 2.70 ERA over 11 outings while never allowing more than three earned runs.