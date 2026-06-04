Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Can't overcome rough first

Bello (2-6) took the loss Thursday against the Orioles, allowing eight runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The Orioles got to Bello early and often Thursday, tagging the right-hander for six runs in the first inning, with nine of the first 10 batters reaching safely. Bello would eventually settle down and make it through five innings, but the Red Sox couldn't overcome the early deficit. Prior to his start Thursday, Bello made a pair of bulk-relief appearances where he allowed just two runs, both unearned, across 12 innings. Through 61 innings this year, Bello sports a 6.34 ERA with a 1.67 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB.